Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/10/19

  • A hiker in Arkansas was rescued after he went missing for about a week
  • A deer broke into a home in Lufkin, Texas, watch below
  • Burger King Employee Caught Mopping Tables In Play Area
  • Walmart is now offering to have one of its employees deliver groceries & put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home
  • ‘Sir Winston’ won 151st running of Belmont Stakes
  • The Bruins beat the Blues 5-1 in game 6
  • NBA Tonight game 5 in toronto Raptors lead the series against the warriors 3-1
  • David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz was shot on Sunday at a bar in the Dominican Republic

listen below:

