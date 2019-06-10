Cardi B’s Plastic Surgery Complications

Cardi B posted a picture to Instagram of her swollen feet and I mean, WOW. This photo legitimately looked like two swollen balloons as feet.

She says that not only do her feet get swollen, but so does her stomach. She says that they both get so puffy and swollen and when this happens her feet and her stomach start to burn. Cardi B says this has happened due to her plastic surgery. She has had to postpone and put a “halt” on her performances due to Doctor’s orders.

You can see a picture of her feet at the @joeandalexshow Instagram page.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: