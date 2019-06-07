The Dummy of the Day – 6/7/19

The police in Georgia have had their eye on a VHS rental store since January.

They’ve noticed the store had a LOT of customers going in and out, but none of them ever seemed to leave carrying any VHS tapes. And when they had an undercover cop go inside last week, he found the newest movie in stock was from 2007.

He also figured out what was REALLY going on: The VHS store was actually a front for an illegal sports gambling ring.

for more on the story click here

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: