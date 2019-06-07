Joe Might Quit His Job To Save His Marriage

Joe gave us an update on his marriage counseling and he might have to quit his job and find a new career to save his marriage.

Joe says it is just impossible for him to separate his work life and his personal life. He can never turn off thinking about work and trying to find content for work and it is affecting his marriage. Even when he goes out to dinner with his wife he ends up spending the entire time on his phone. (if I was his wife I’d be PISSED).

The entire show gives advice and why they think this is happening to him. Listen below!

