Joe's Need To Know News
Home

Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/7/19

Leave a comment
  • #NationalDonutDay: We’re telling you where you can get FREE donuts.
  • An elementary school student in Washington is being praised after he brought meth to school
  • Amazon is selling a hunky pool float to heat up your summer
  • An internet service company is asking one person to go back to the 1990s for a week
  • A father & his toddler having a full-fledged conversation about what they’re watching on TV
  • An autistic boy who cannot speak learned how to sing Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ watch below
  • Kevin Durant won’t play in Game 4 tonight in NBA Finals
  • NHL Stanley Cup Final: Blues win game 5 against the Bruins putting them in the lead, making it 3-2

 

joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , morningshow , news , radionow , worldnews

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close