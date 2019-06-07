Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/7/19

- #NationalDonutDay: We’re telling you where you can get FREE donuts.
- An elementary school student in Washington is being praised after he brought meth to school
- Amazon is selling a hunky pool float to heat up your summer
- An internet service company is asking one person to go back to the 1990s for a week
- A father & his toddler having a full-fledged conversation about what they’re watching on TV
- An autistic boy who cannot speak learned how to sing Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ watch below
- Kevin Durant won’t play in Game 4 tonight in NBA Finals
- NHL Stanley Cup Final: Blues win game 5 against the Bruins putting them in the lead, making it 3-2
