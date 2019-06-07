Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Breakup

After four years and a daughter Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk have called it quits.

Sources are saying they have decided to split and are trying to amicably decide how to share custody of their two year old daughter. This news comes after Irina and her daughter have moved out of his mansion.

I mean this is honestly the least surprising split ever. No one forgets the chemistry between Bradley & Lady Gaga at the Oscars. Now Lady Gaga was never mentioned as a cause for this break-up, but I mean cmon. I’d be pissed if my fiance looked like that singing with another woman.

So no news about Lady Gaga, but a source does say that they have been miserable for months. Bradley doesn’t drink and is into his spirituality but Irina likes to go out.

TEAM BRADLEY & GAGA!!!

