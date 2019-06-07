The Backstory to Beyoncé’s Courtside Shade

The internet couldn’t help but notice what looked like Beyonce throwing some serious shade at Nicole Curran, wife of the Warriors owner, at game 3 of the NBA Finals last night. It totally does appear that Bey is not happy with her space being invaded by another woman as she chats it up Jay-Z! What was she saying anyway??

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Turns out, she was simply asking for Jay’s drink order!

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Nicole Curran reportedly was in tears and has been getting death threats on social media. All from a 12 second clip shared on social media. I’m going to need the Beyhive to hop off!

