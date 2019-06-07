gossip
The Backstory to Beyoncé’s Courtside Shade

The internet couldn’t help but notice what looked like Beyonce throwing some serious shade at Nicole Curran, wife of the Warriors owner, at game 3 of the NBA Finals last night. It totally does appear that Bey is not happy with her space being invaded by another woman as she chats it up Jay-Z! What was she saying anyway??

Turns out, she was simply asking for Jay’s drink order!

Nicole Curran reportedly was in tears and has been getting death threats on social media. All from a 12 second clip shared on social media. I’m going to need the Beyhive to hop off!

