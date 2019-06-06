Entertainment News
Avicii’s Friends Are Sharing Heartbreaking Tributes For The Release Of His New Album, ‘Tim’

popchips And Westwood One's Backstage At The GRAMMYS - Day 2

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

A year after Tim Bergling also known as Avicii passed away, his posthumous third studio album Tim has been released and a number of old friends and collaborators make their presence felt.

The 12-track album showcases features and new songs from artists such as Imagine DragonsChris Martin of ColdplayAloe Blacc and ARIZONA. It’s the first Avicii record since 2015’s Stories and proceeds from the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, established last year in honor of Avicii to raise money and spread awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention.

“Dear Tim, you made magic and changed the game. Now that you’re gone it’s not the same but I’m glad to be part of it all over again. Today is the release of the new @avicii album #TIM – I think it’s his best work yet. Before he passed, he said he wanted me to sing #SOS – I’m sad I didn’t get the chance to record while he was alive but I did my best to honor his song,” Aloe Blacc wrote in tribute.

ARIZONA added that they were “incredibly honored” to be part of the project. “This one’s for you Tim,” the band shared on Twitter.

Tim is available now on all streaming platforms.

