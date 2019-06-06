Avicii’s Friends Are Sharing Heartbreaking Tributes For The Release Of His New Album, ‘Tim’

A year after Tim Bergling also known as Avicii passed away, his posthumous third studio album Tim has been released and a number of old friends and collaborators make their presence felt.

The 12-track album showcases features and new songs from artists such as Imagine Dragons, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Aloe Blacc and ARIZONA. It’s the first Avicii record since 2015’s Stories and proceeds from the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, established last year in honor of Avicii to raise money and spread awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention.

"I will never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it"#TimBergling 1989 – Forever pic.twitter.com/8SQADzzwT4 — Tim Bergling (@Avicii) June 6, 2019

“Dear Tim, you made magic and changed the game. Now that you’re gone it’s not the same but I’m glad to be part of it all over again. Today is the release of the new @avicii album #TIM – I think it’s his best work yet. Before he passed, he said he wanted me to sing #SOS – I’m sad I didn’t get the chance to record while he was alive but I did my best to honor his song,” Aloe Blacc wrote in tribute.

ARIZONA added that they were “incredibly honored” to be part of the project. “This one’s for you Tim,” the band shared on Twitter.

Avicii – Hold The Line (feat. A R I Z O N A) out tomorrow! Incredibly honored 🙏🏼 This one’s for you Tim ❤️https://t.co/ArjwIh1FYp — A R I Z O N A (@arizona) June 5, 2019

Tim is available now on all streaming platforms.

