Shoutout to Majic 102.1’s KG Smooth for putting me onto this one. He watched it while he was on vacation Memorial Weekend and encouraged me to check it out. I was not disappointed. I applaud Spike Lee for producing a high quality African-American sci-fi film. We need more movies like this. Check out the trailer for “See You Yesterday” below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Amir Diamond’s Netflix Pick Of The Week “See You Yesterday” [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours