Jennifer Aniston’s Fame Was Predicted

Jennifer Aniston was on Ellen yesterday & explained that her fame, along with all her “Friends” co-host’s fame, was predicted.

Ellen Degeneres asked Aniston to describe a picture of the whole cast on a private plane that looks like it was taken literally 100 years ago. She explained that it was a trip the whole cast took to Las Vegas before “Friends” aired, but after they were done filming the first season. The director of the show wanted to take them on a trip and out to a nice dinner because he knew it was going to be the last time the cast could walk into a casino, or anywhere, without being recognized.

I mean this guy is no genius. Obviously it was going to be a big hit. The entire cast, especially in their “hay-day”, were SMOKING hot.

you can watch the video below:

