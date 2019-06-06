Bryce Vine dropped another gem! His song “Drew Barrymore” was catchy/creative and this follow up is dope too. I hope I get to meet him the next time he comes to Houston. Homie seems super chill. Check out his new video “La La Land” feat. YG below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Bryce Vine & YG Go To “La La Land” In New Video was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours