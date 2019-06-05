Liam Payne On ‘Toxic’ One Direction Fame: It Turned Me To Alcohol

In a candid new interview with Men’s Health Australia, Liam Payne of One Direction revealed that the “toxic” aspects of fame within the group caused him to begin drinking. The downside of being a celebrity and how it affects one’s mental health was a major topic throughout the interview.

With Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, Payne says he enjoyed his time with the group but over time he began to lose control.

“When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there,” he said.

He added, “It’s almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”

The 25-year-old Payne continued that he didn’t feel “in control” during those dark times and that he still struggles with mental health now. “I really struggle to say no because I don’t like to let people down. It’s in my nature,” he said.

