Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Liam Payne On ‘Toxic’ One Direction Fame: It Turned Me To Alcohol

Leave a comment
The Global Awards

Source: WENN.com / WENN

In a candid new interview with Men’s Health AustraliaLiam Payne of One Direction revealed that the “toxic” aspects of fame within the group caused him to begin drinking. The downside of being a celebrity and how it affects one’s mental health was a major topic throughout the interview.

With Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, Payne says he enjoyed his time with the group but over time he began to lose control.

“When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there,” he said.

He added, “It’s almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”

The 25-year-old Payne continued that he didn’t feel “in control” during those dark times and that he still struggles with mental health now. “I really struggle to say no because I don’t like to let people down. It’s in my nature,” he said.

RELATED: Liam Payne Playing With Puppies Is The Sexiest Thing You Will Watch All Day

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson’s “Two Of Us” Video Is Absolutely Heartbreaking [WATCH]

Liam Payne On ‘Toxic’ One Direction Fame: It Turned Me To Alcohol was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 12 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close