Vanessa Carlton is about to heat up Broadway. If I lived in New York, I’d probably spend all of my money on watching musicals. There’s something so magical about live theater. I had the opportunity to see “Beautiful” when it came to Houston and it was pretty dope. I would loooooove to hear Carlton’s touch on Ms. Carole King’s tunes.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Get A Glimpse Of Vanessa Carlton In “Beautiful” On Broadway [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours