Teacher Gives Autistic Student “Annoying Award”

A special education teacher from Indiana gave an 11 year-old autistic boy a trophy for “most-annoying.”

When the teacher gave the award to the boy the entire room fell silent and no one knew how to react. The boy’s dad tried to leave the trophy on the table when they were leaving but the teacher reminded them of the trophy and to not forget it. The dad continued to say that they were “blindsided” and “as a principal or teacher, you should never let this happen to any student.”

I mean the nerve of this teacher. This is absolutely disgusting. A teacher or superior should never be giving out negative awards to any students. That’s the type of sh*t that scars kids.

