Kesha Has A New Song….

Kesha dropped a new song in the midst of Miley’s new song, Katy Perry’s new song, and Cardi B’s new song, and I had no idea until now.

The new song is called “Rich, White, Straight, Men.” It was released on YouTube on Sunday and is sitting not so pretty at only less than half a million views (not great). The song tackles inequalities of race, gender, social class, and sexual orientation. It tries to imagine a “new” world where these inequalities don’t exist.

I mean it’s a nice thought and for a song, but I’m not gonna lie…I thought it was a joke when I first heard it. Whoops.

you can listen & watch to the song below:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: