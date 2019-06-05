Even though I looooove musicals, the idea of Hadestown never sparked my interest. I didn’t think I would want to see or hear a story about the underworld. Boy, was I wrong. I listened to the album over the weekend and the music is incredible. I see why it was nominated for 14 Tony Awards this year!
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Get The Backstory Of Broadway’s “Hadestown” [Video] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours