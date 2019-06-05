Dark Mode for Your iPhone?! Why You (& Your Eyes) Should Be #TeamNightMode

Apple announced in their 2019 WWDC Keynote that they will be launching Dark Mode for the iPhone a part of the new iOS 13 update coming this fall. Besides the cool aesthetic of dark mode, there are some actual benefits to using it. Dark mode helps protect your use from the blinding whiteness of the regular screen lighting. It can also help with blurry vision, headaches, and watery eyes that you may have from looking at your screen too much along with helping you sleep better!

This new update may also increase your iPhone’s battery life.. which is really what we all want!

