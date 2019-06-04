Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Could Get Together

So all these Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper rumors that have been flying around ever since their “A Star Is Born” movie might actually have some legs to stand on.

A source says that Bradley Cooper & his model girlfriend, Irina Shayk, are on the rocks. The couple has been dating since 2015 and brought a daughter into the world in 2017. Because of their daughter they are trying to make things work, but both are unhappy in the relationship.

Honestly, if I was Bradley Cooper’s GF I would NOT be happy either. Uhhhh did you see him and Lady Gaga perform together…they basically eye f’ed on stage in front of everyone with Bradley’s girlfriend IN THE FRONT ROW. If you don’t remember what I’m talking about, watch the Oscar’s performance below.

