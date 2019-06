We have been bugging Rihanna for new music since for almost eternity it feels like. It’s already been announced that she plans to release a new reggae album but with Rihanna, I need to see it to believe it. I’m happy to say she’s coming through, although she doesn’t look too thrilled about it!

🚨 Rihanna is in the studio! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZppwNMeoYR — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) June 2, 2019

She definitely just wants all of us to shut up about the album, which is cool. I’d wait another eternity for new music from Ri Ri.

