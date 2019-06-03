Entertainment News
Nick Jonas Feared Brothers Would Shun Him After Band Split

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

There’s breaking up and then there’s a breakup that could have caused major damage to your family. Nick Jonas opened up about how the Jonas Brothers split a few years ago almost ruined their relationship.

At present, Joe, Kevin, and Nick are all back and back on top. They’ve spent a decade away from music as the Jonas Brothers but they’ve managed to make noise solo wise, Joe with DNCE and Nick on his own two. Since their reunion, the trio have released a number-one single, announced a new album, a new tour, teased a tell-all book and even a documentary. That’s A LOT.

Well, if that’s overwhelming to you, imagine being the Jonas Bros who waited for the right moment to tell the story of how everything went to a halt.

Nick offered a little insight into why the brothers split back in 2013 and the confrontation that occurred shook the now 26-year-old Nick so much that he thought his brothers wouldn’t want to speak to him again.

“To call it creative differences is almost too simple,” Nick told CBS This Morning. “And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected.”

Nick, the youngest of the three recalled the conversation he had with his older bros: “I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well.”

Joe added, “I checked out in my mind” that there would be “no more brothers ever,” to which Nick said, “And I feared that, you know, we – they would never speak to me again.”

Without the confrontation according to Joe, they wouldn’t be where they are now and given “a do-over and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”

Nick Jonas Feared Brothers Would Shun Him After Band Split was originally published on radionowhouston.com

