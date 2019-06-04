Dummy of the Day – 6/3/19

A 47 year old guy named Michael was the principal at Holy Family Catholic School in Port Allen, Louisiana. And last week, he was one of the chaperones on a school field trip to Washington D.C.



One night, he ducked out to go to a STRIP CLUB. And then he got super drunk and refused to pay his bill so the club called the cops.

Michael was arrested for public intoxication and he almost immediately resigned as principal. He’d been the principal there for five years. He’d come from another school where he resigned after $120,000 in Hurricane Katrina recovery donations were misused.

