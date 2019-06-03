Uncategorized
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/3/19

  •  Information about the Virginia Beach shooter, who killed 12 people
  • A Texas family says Walmart sold them a styrofoam cake
  • Apple might be getting rid of iTunes after two decades…click here for full story
  • A Florida man accidentally shot and killed a woman while using a gun during ‘foreplay’…click here for full story
  • Police tell people to stop taking their horses to old town road…click here for full story
  • NBA FINALS: Warriors Beat Raptors 109-104 to Even Series. Game 3 is Wednesday night
  • NHL FINALS: The Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2 to take a two games to one lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.  Game 4 is tonight In STL

 

 

