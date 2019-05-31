“Ain’t Too Proud” Lands 12 Tony Awards Nominations! [VIDEO]

It’s not often that a new musical lands 12 Tony Award Nominations. What’s even doper, is the fact that this musical is lead by five African-American men. This is a big deal to me, because growing up… my dream was to be an actor, but never saw too many people on the stage that looked like me. “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life & Times of The Temptations” gives young black people hope. I’m excited to see how many awards this productions racks up June 9th on CBS.
