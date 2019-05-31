Netflix has been dropping some heat recently. I believe that laughter is healing, so the second I saw that Wanda Sykes had a new special called “Not Normal,” I HAD to see what it was about. She had me giggling and grinning from ear to ear for the entire hour. She talked about race, family, and everybody’s favorite topic these days… say it with me… Donald Trump. Lol Check out the trailer below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Amir Diamond’s Netflix Pick Of The Week: Wanda Sykes’ “Not Normal” was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours