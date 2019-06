Kylie Jenner posted a picture on her Instagram story yesterday mentioning a health scare her family had with Stormi, their one year old daughter. Stormi had an allergic reaction and had to spend the day in the hospital with her parents by her side. Stormi is totally fine now, but Kylie didn’t mention what caused the allergic reaction. I wanna know like really bad, but we’re all happy baby Stormi is okay!!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: