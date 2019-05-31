Lamar Odom Isn’t Over Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom was being interviewed yesterday when he revealed that he still isn’t over Khloe Kardashian.

The two got married back in 2009 after dating for a month. In 2013 Khloe filed for divorce after rumors were circulating for months that they were separated. Both Khloe & Lamar signed divorce papers in July 2015, but before the divorce could be final by being approved by a judge, Lamar Odom was hospitalized when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Khloe withdrew her divorce papers so she could be by Lamar’s side and make medical decisions for him while he couldn’t (bc she’s a sweet angel). They finalized their divorce in December, 2016, but Lamar is still not over it.

In an interview he said that he still is in love with Khloe Kardashian & when asked if they’ll ever get bacj together, he said “you need to talk to her.”

Don’t get me wrong, I was sooo happy when Khloe first got married to him bc I thought she finally had found her one. I thought she was going to live happily ever after. Not to mention, I liked Lamar. His relationship with Rob Kardashian was hilarious and in-law goals. With that being said…I think he needs to move on for good cause Khloe is never gonna go back to him.

