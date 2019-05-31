People don’t know that Inayah Lamis has been putting in work for a while now! I’ve known her for atleast a good 5 years and have always been in love with her voice and spirit. She proves that as long as you stay consistent and continue to have faith, your dreams WILL come true. Her remix to Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” had Instagram in a frenzy and showed folks that Inayah is a household name. Keep winnin, Lamis!
Houston’s Own Inayah Lamis Unveils New “Garage Sessions Series” was originally published on radionowhouston.com
