Almost $1 million of Change Left at Airports in 2018

I’m going to start hanging out at the airport I guess because a total of $960,105.49 in change was in the plastic bins at airport checkpoints around the country, according to a report from USA Today. $72,392.74 of unclaimed money was left by passengers at New York’s JFK International Airport alone!

So what does the TSA do with all of this money? TSA is allowed by law to invest these funds into “projects it considers important for civil aviation security”

