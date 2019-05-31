R. Kelly Indicted With 11 NEW Sexual Assault and Abuse Charges

Already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Cook County IL. with 3 federal charges underway, R. Kelly has been indicted with 11 more sexual assault and abuse charges. The charges include 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault.

Legal documents reveal the victim, J.P., was under the age of 18 at the time of the offense. Kelly will return to court next week to be arraigned on these new charges.

