I’m super stoked for this weekend. I’m going to the Foundation Room at House of Blues Houston to support my boys Luke Whitney & Dende. The dope part about it is it’s absolutely FREE! Sheleah Monea, Bval & Uncle Tino will also be taking the stage. It’s going down this Sunday, June 2nd @ 7PM. See you there!
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Luke Whitney, Dende & More Take Over The HOB Foundation Room! was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours