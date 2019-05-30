Entertainment News
Lil Nas X Surprising An Elementary School Is The Best Viral Video You Need To See

Boston Bruins 2019 Stanley Cup Fan Fest

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Lil Nas X is easily having one of the best years ever.

Yesterday (May 29), X surprised a Cleveland elementary school with a performance of his Billboard smash single, “Old Town Road”. A video of the students jamming to the hit record went viral earlier this week so X just had to see the kids get hype himself.  “I saw y’all video, and I knew I had to come,” he told the crowd of students who couldn’t help but be soooo excited to see him!

The fifth graders got their own performance of “Old Town Road” and went absolutely wild when they saw him walk into the gymnasium. Who knew the headliner for a elementary talent show would be the guy who is tied for the longest running Billboard No. 1 single of 2019?

It’s not the most interesting place Lil Nas X found himself this week. On Monday, the country rapper was in Boston performing for a pep rally ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals featuring the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. And now Tom Brady wants him to come perform on opening night when the Super Bowl champion Patriots start their season off!

RELATED: Lil Nas X Cops Billy Ray Cyrus A Maserati, Says His Money Is Good When Pressed About It

RELATED: Lil Nas X Drops His Star-Studded “Old Town Road” Video [WATCH]

