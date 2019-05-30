Entertainment News
Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’ Means He’s Missing Out On $30 Million

2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 4

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Adam Levine leaving The Voice after 16 seasons shocked plenty who have watched the show since its inception. What’s even crazier is the backstory behind him leaving the show!

Levine had signed on for two more cycles of the show, seasons 17 and 18 but he’d grown “anxious in recent weeks” to leave the show according to The Hollywood Reporter. How much was Levine making per season? According to sources, he was making north of $14 million, meaning the deal would have given him close to about $30 million.

The Voice with Levine as a judge soared ratings wise from its first season on but the payout compared to other game show hosts and judges somewhat pails in comparison. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? He can shoot multiple episodes of his show Titan Games and earn more than $1 million a day. But The Voice is different because the show stretches out live shows over various weeks and the audition rounds have very long shoots.

Levine recently completed season 16 of The Voice with Kelly ClarksonJohn Legend and Blake Shelton. With his departure, Shelton is now the longest tenured judge, having been on the show since episode 1 in 2011.

