Meteorologist Airs Out “Bachelorette” Watchers Over Complaints About Weather Reports

A Dayton, Ohio weatherman was not here for a bunch of whiny Bachelorette fans who complained about his reports interrupting their Monday night TV plans. Fox45 weatherman Jamie Simpson went viral this week after a live television rant he made because of ABC watchers demanding the station “go back to the show.”

“We have viewers complaining already,” Simpson said ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK? “Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do.”

“Some of you complained that this is all about my ego,” Simpson added. “Stop. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am, this is pathetic.”

He makes a great point. Especially because an 81-year-old man lost his life in Celina, Ohio, 65 miles north of Dayton, during Monday night’s storm after a tornado sent a vehicle crashing into his home, Mayor Jeffrey Hazel told a news conference. The storm injured seven people in Celina, three seriously, according to Hazel, who also revealed about 40 homes had been seriously damaged or destroyed.

This season’s “Bachelorette,” 24-year-old Hannah Brown, saw Simpson’s rant and warned Bachelor Nation to show some respect for the weather.

Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. naders are no joke. https://t.co/RdxYOUpx4w — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 28, 2019

Oh look a meme pic.twitter.com/r89GoyCu85 — Joshua Lisec (@JoshuaLisec) May 28, 2019

Do you think people should have the option to skip weather warnings?

Source: Bossip.com

