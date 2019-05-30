No One Knew This About Aston Kutcher

So Ashton Kutcher dated someone that was murdered. What??? How did no one know this?

Yesterday, Ashton Kutcher testified against a suspected serial killer that allegedly murdered someone he was dating at the time. Michael Gargiulo is suspected of being the “Hollywood Ripper,” who killed 3 women, one of which is Ashley Ellerin. Ellerin was murdered in her apartment in 2001. The night she was supposed to go on a date with Kutcher.

Ashton recalled the night in court. He said that they were supposed to go out to dinner and drinks, but he had to delay the date because of a Grammy Award’s viewing party he was at. An hour later he called Ellerin again and left a voicemail to tell her he was still running late. Ellerin called him back on a friend’s phone and said it was no problem.

Fast forward to him calling her to say he was on the way and she didn’t answer. Kutcher headed home to let his dogs out while still trying to calling her. He never received an answer or a call back so he drove to her place. He looked in the window and didn’t see her but saw what he thought were “red wine stains” on her staircase. The next day he found out she was murdered and stabbed 47 times.

