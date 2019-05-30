Alex Trebek Receives Good News

America’s grandpa, our sweet sweet Alex Trebek, received great news. Jeopardy’s OG host received the news that he is “near remission”.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer months ago, which has a 9% five year survival rate, but this badass is responding GREAT to chemotherapy. He still has several rounds go chemo to go through, but is very hopeful. He said that he started crying “tears of joy” when the doctor’s told him of his results, and credits all of the well wishes he has received from friends and fans across the globe.

Thank god, because I don’t know if I could’ve gone on in this world without that sweet snarky man in it.

