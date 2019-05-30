Ty Dolla $ign Shows Us Love Is Love In “Purple Emoji feat. J. Cole”

I smiled all throughout this video. I’m glad that hip hop is beginning to show love to all people (despite their sexuality). I hope that rappers continue to shine a light on this topic. We need people who are straight to be allies for the LGBTQA community. Thanks for everything, Ty! Watch his new video “Purple Emoji” feat. J. Cole below.
