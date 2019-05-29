Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Will Bring You To Tears [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

America’s Got Talent kicked off its 14th season on Tuesday night and we may already have our most breathtaking performance of the season already.

Kodie Lee, a 22-year-old young man who is blind and autistic also happens to be a musical prodigy. His mom, Tina, helped him get to the stage and in front of the piano where he played an amazing rendition of Donny Hathaway‘s “A Song For You”. The moment was so powerful, it brought ALL of the judges to tears and new judge Gabrielle Union used the season’s first golden buzzer for Lee’s performance, meaning Lee’s going straight to the finals!

“I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life,” Simon Cowell said.

Watch Lee’s incredible performance below.

Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Will Bring You To Tears [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close