Twitter is Hiring a “Tweeter in Chief”

Twitter is hiring a “Tweeter in Chief” and it’s as cool as it sounds. You would be Tweeting from the official @Twitter account, reacting to culture as it happens with access to 326 million active users. According to the job description, you should be familiar with “Twitter culture, stan culture, and culture in general” and will have the “responsibility to “elevate” and “thank” Twitter users as well as “spark conversations.”

That is a lot of power if you think about it. One drunk tweet exposing your ex on the wrong account and it would aaaall be over!

