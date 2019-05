Today’s Dummy of the Day is Cameron Jeffery. He’s REAL dumb. He thought it was a good idea to just carry a gun in his FRONT POCKET. Someway, somehow the gun went off and shot through his TESTIES & his thigh. I…mean…OW. You almost feel sorry for the guy, but then the story gets worse……..

↓↓↓↓↓↓↓you can listen to the full story below↓↓↓↓↓↓↓

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: