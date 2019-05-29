Britney Spears Says She’s Not Crazy…

Britney Spears wants you to know that she’s not crazy…by posting a crazy video.

Britney posted two videos on Instagram yesterday. The first one was addresses the people/”haters” who were saying that the dancing videos she has been posting lately are OLD videos that she is reposting to make it look like she isn’t falling apart. She assures us by saying that the videos aren’t old and says she recorded the most recent one just yesterday.

I mean…look, I love Britney Spears. She’s a legend. I’ve wanted to be her since I was like 6 listening to “Oops I Did It Again” with my big sisters. But, someones gotta say it, she looks insane in these IG videos. Her hair, her makeup, her weird montage videos in different outfits just like walking on her patio? It’s just confusing. If anything, this did the reverse of what she was trying to do. This made me more convinced that maybe she’s lost her marbles a little bit right now.

With that being said…I BELIEVE IN YOU BRITNEY. YOU CAN STILL MAKE A COMEBACK!

↓↓↓↓↓↓↓watch the video↓↓↓↓↓↓↓

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: