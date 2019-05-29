Joe's Need To Know News Logo

The Joe and Alex Show
Joe’s Need To Know News – 5/29/19

  • There is now a selfie-robot that can take wedding pictures
  • A Cheetos-loving squirrel at a park in Seattle is stealing snacks from kids
  • A little boy was singing with his cousins when he decided to take over with a solo
  • Photographer captures stunning image of bald eagle
  • Passenger caught on video attacking Lyft driver for going too slow to hospital

You can see these photos/videos below!

