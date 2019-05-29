Jon Snow Is Taking The Ending of GOT Hard

Kit Harrington, the sexy actor behind Jon Snow’s character, is taking the end of GoT pretty hard.

Harrington has checked himself into a wellness retreat in Connecticut. He checked himself in the before the series finale even aired. His rep says he is there just working on some “personal issues” & take advantage of the time he has off. He has been there for about a month. A “close friend” of Kit’s said the ending of the show hit him very hard. He has been working on the show for so long and had a moment of “what’s next”.

Uhhhhh, ya you think! I don’t blame the guy. You’re literally one of the HOTTEST stars on television for like 10 straight years, and then boom. All the sudden it’s done, and another show is going to come along and grab the world’s attention like Game of Thrones did. Are we going to always just remember Kit Harrington as Jon Snow? Is he going to be able to evolve into other characters, and keep his ranks as an A-list celebrity in Hollywood? Is he going to be like Rachel Greene and become one of America’s all-time celebs, or be like Joey, where everyone will always & forever just remember him as the Friends character?

Man…I feel like I need to go on a wellness retreat now.

