National
HomeNational

UFOs Exist, Just Ask the U.S. Navy

Leave a comment

Aliens are real and if you don’t agree just ask the U.S. Navy. The New York Times reported that for almost a year U.S. Navy pilots have been reporting UFO sightings over the east coast. These UFOs are described as “objects having no visible engines or exhaust pipes yet were flying 30,000 feet in the air and moving at hyper-sonic speeds.” Even more unsettling is that according to reports, these UFOs appeared almost daily and would be in the sky all day long. The Department of Defense has yet to say that these sightings are extraterrestrial but let’s not forget that these reports were coming from the U.S. Navy! Let also be real, the public is always the last to know about this kind of stuff.

You can check out The New York Times original report for yourself, but I think I need to start getting in shape because there is no way I’m surviving an alien invasion at this rate.

aliens , space , U.S. Navy , UFO Sightings , UFOs

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close