Everyday, I go to check out the top trending videos on youtube and they are usually worth the watch. Today must’ve been a slow day. Lance Stewart’s “LOST” does not need to be #1. Scratch that. It doesn’t need to be ANYWHERE NEAR the list. Watch it out below and you’ll see why. (Yawns) Boooooring.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
How Is This The #1 Trending Video On Youtube Right Now? was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours