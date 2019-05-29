I had very low expectations for Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, but they did their thing! I caught myself in awe (even in the opening scene). Will Smith surprised me. I didn’t think he’d be able to carry a note and actually stay in key. Yes, I know he was a rapper first… but ALL RAPPERS CAN’T SING!

Aladdin was set up more like story time, so all of the dramatics and extravagance WORKED! I would’ve liked to see more choreography incorporated into the blocking of “One Jump.”

The animals (Abu, Rajah & Iago) all moved with so much personality and seemed realistic. One of the characters I would’ve recast COMPLETELY was Jafar. A lot of the guards were more intimidating than him. Aladdin possessed so much charm. He reminded me of the animated character and had a great/pure chemistry with Princess Jasmine. Personally, I would’ve chose somebody else to play Jasmine as well. She was a little stale, but did a phenomenal job with “A Whole New World.”

All in all, I thoroughly enjoyed this film and encourage everybody reading this to go see it. Final score: 8/10.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Amir Diamond Rates Aladdin’s Live Action Film [MOVIE REVIEW] was originally published on radionowhouston.com