Emilia Clarke Reveals Why She Turned Down The ‘Fifty Shades’ Movies

If you watched all eight seasons of Game of Thrones then you know Emilia Clarke is no stranger to nudity. Although her character Daenerys Targaryen bared it all in a couple of scenes on the hit TV show, Clarke didn’t want her nudity to be the thing that defined her career as an actress.

Clarke was one of the original women asked to play Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise and Clarke says she relented when considering the role.

“Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” she explained in a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter. “And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake. So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t.’”

She’s actually fed up with getting asked about nude scenes period. “I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question,’” she concluded.

Eventually, Dakota Johnson took the part in the franchise which wound up spawning three films that made a combined $380 million at the box-office.

