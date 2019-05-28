Iggy Azalea Feels Violated & Angry

Over the weekend nude photos of Iggy Azalea were leaked online. The topless photos were outtakes from a 2016 photoshoot she did for GQ magazine. She says the cover was supposed to be a photo of her topless BUT with her arms & hands covering her breasts, like a TON of celebs have done for GQ in the past.

“I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print,” she continued. “I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQdo not print topless pictures.”

So basically she feels violated and embarrassed and she should. That’s mortifying and extremely f’d up. Not only is she just mortified from the actual release but social media blew up with people commenting on the photos, with men describing what they would like to do with her and her breasts…gross!!

She’s deactivated all of her social media accounts amidst all this drama. Damn, GQ is really gonna have to PR their way out of this one…

for more follow the link here

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: