Eliott King
HomeEliott King

PHOTOS: Some Highlights From The Indy 500 Snake Pit

Leave a comment

Like everyone says it’s lit in the pit!! What? Nobody says that? i just made that up?? Ok that’s fine but it’s still true.  We had a blast at the Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light!  The team got to broadcast live, we saw amazing performances from Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium and Chris Lake, and got to party with dang near everybody in the city!  Here’s some of our favorite photos from the track.  Share and tag us in yours because you all looked amazing!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Are you having fun yet!?

A post shared by RadioNOW 100.9 (@radionow1009) on

 

Eliott King , funny , indianapolis , indy 500 , indy 500 snake pit , instagram , joeandalexshow , Music , radionow 100.9 , snake pit

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close