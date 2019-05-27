PHOTOS: Some Highlights From The Indy 500 Snake Pit

Like everyone says it’s lit in the pit!! What? Nobody says that? i just made that up?? Ok that’s fine but it’s still true. We had a blast at the Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light! The team got to broadcast live, we saw amazing performances from Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium and Chris Lake, and got to party with dang near everybody in the city! Here’s some of our favorite photos from the track. Share and tag us in yours because you all looked amazing!
