Nick Jonas Honors Wife Priyanka Chopra On Anniversary Of Their First Date [PHOTO]

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have about a few months to go before they make one-year as husband and wife but that didn’t stop Jonas from celebrating another milestone with his beautiful wife. This weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the two going on their first date!

Now you may be wondering, didn’t the two attend the 2017 MET Gala together? Well, they did, but that wasn’t a date and they definitely weren’t a couple then. Fast forward a year later and boom, there they are at the Hollywood Bowl checking out Beauty And The Beast.

Jonas posted on Instagram a sweet message about the moment and how it’s changed him for the better.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends,” Jonas wrote. “One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Chopra responded in the comments, writing, “The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs…”

