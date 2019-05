Halsey performed her new song ‘Nightmare’ live for the first time ever in Minneapolis on Monday. Wanting to make it the most authentic and special experience as possible for everyone, Halsey tried to ban fans from using their cellphones at the show. In 2019?! People were not here for it! Halsey responded on Twitter:

I saw u guys were upset about the phones tonight. I’m gonna let u guys keep em but u gotta promise me you aren’t gonna have em out during the show. The whole point of this was to create a once in a lifetime moment for us. I only get 1 chance to sing Nightmare for the 1st time 🖤 — h (@halsey) May 20, 2019

She’s got a point! And it turns out, fans respected her wishes.

YES! Everyone was SO respectful and in the moment I couldn’t believe it. It was amazing to watch I felt SO connected to everyone cause when I looked at them I saw right into their eyes!!!!!! https://t.co/lmAF35T1SU — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

